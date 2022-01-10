 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Papillion La Vista High School moves into newly-constructed spaces

Monarch students and teachers returned to Papillion La Vista High School on Jan. 5 to move into newly finished spaces. A new ninth grade wing features classrooms on its first and second floors, and a new skills and technical trades area has both classrooms and work spaces. Minor finishing in these spaces is being completed. The cafeteria was also expanded to accommodate more students and staff offices have been relocated to the new north entrance. The former office spaces will be transformed into meeting rooms in the next phase of construction.

Construction was funded by a bond passed in 2018.

