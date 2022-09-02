Papillion La Vista High School student selected to march in Macy's Day Parade

A Papillion La Vista High School senior will be marching in the infamous Macy’s Day Parade this Thanksgiving.

Senior Lizabeth Buike of La Vista was selected to be the Nebraska representative in the Great American Marching Band this year.

This clarinet player worked with a member of her church, Papillion’s First Lutheran, to make a marching audition video with piano accompaniment. It was “crazy” to be selected, Buike said.

“It’s super cool to be the first person in school to do this,” Buike said. “Now that I’ve done it, maybe some other kids in my school will think about it.”

Buike will be heading to New York this November to spend her 18th birthday doing what she’s most passionate about: making music. Between waking up early to practice and staying up late performing, Buike will be exploring the area and seeing a Broadway musical.

She expects the 96th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade to be tiring, like when this student marched in the La Vista Days Parade. Still, she’s excited for the opportunity to perform music.

The band — consisting of 185 musicians — has been around since 2006, according to its website. It includes one or two high schoolers from each state, Buike said.

“Honoring America's finest high school musicians, color guard members and dancers, this band will be comprised of select students from across the United States,” according to the band's website.

An audience of around 3 million people will watch her march in person, along with more than 50 million TV viewers.

Those selected receive meals and lodging. Because she has to pay for transportation, Buike is currently fundraising for the trip. She started a Go Fund Me, and said she would greatly appreciate any support.

Buike has been playing the clarinet since the sixth grade. She’s now a section leader in marching band, as well as a varsity show choir member. Band has allowed Buike to meet a lot of students in all grades.

“It’s a nice community to turn back to, and to know you have those friends no matter what,” Buike said.

Inspired by her elementary school music teacher, Buike intends to study to become an elementary school music teacher herself after graduation.