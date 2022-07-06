 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Papillion, La Vista residents appointed by governor to state boards, commissions

Three area residents recently were appointed to state entities by Gov. Pete Ricketts.

The appointees to the unpaid positions are:

• Greg Anglim of La Vista was named to the Conveyance Advisory Committee.

• Greg London of Papillion was named to the Police Standards Advisory Council.

• Sullivan Jones of Papillion was named to the Nebraska State College System Board of Trustees.

The appointments were among many announced Tuesday, June 5, by the Governor's Office. To learn about openings or apply to serve, visit governor.nebraska.gov/board-comm-req.

