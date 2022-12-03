Papillion La Vista seventh graders put character on trial

As part of their reading and analysis of "The Outsiders," Papillion La Vista Community Schools seventh graders at all three middle schools conducted a trial for the character of Johnny Cade.

In the book, Cade dies as a result of injuries sustained while rescuing children from a burning building. The activity assumes Cade lives.

Students were assigned to the defense, prosecution and jury, as well as characters in the book to appear as witnesses. The jury was tasked with making a decision based on the evidence and testimony presented in court. Lawyers and witnesses were all allowed to refer to quotes as testimony.

The trial was an engaging activity that serves as an extension of the required curriculum, and was created by PLCS high ability learner facilitators. Reading and analysis of "The Outsiders" is a required part of the English curriculum.