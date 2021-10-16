Papillion La Vista South cross country shines at district meet

Cross country success is nothing new for Papillion La Vista South High School.

In fact, this year will be the 14th in a row that South will have put a lady Titan team on the line at the state meet.

The Papio South boys team had four top 10 finishes, courtesy of Quin Karas, Isaac Haselhorst, John Fielder and Connor Hadaway.

Due to the all around team effort from the male Titans, they won the A3 district meet with an average race time of 17 minutes and 19 seconds.

The lady Titans would also have four top 10 finishes courtesy of Deavion Deleon, Kaitlyn Swartz, Olivia Rosenthal and Marissa Garcia.

The lady Titans earned runners-up honors at the district meet with an average time of 20 minutes and 33 seconds.

Up next for the Titan runners, and the rest of the field who qualified, is the state meet in Kearney on Oct. 22.

Other class A area team results from the district meet:

The Papillion La Vista boys cross country team finished fifth at the A3 district meet with an average time of 18 minutes and 19 seconds. Papio will be sending 12th place finisher Sam Thompson (17:30.75) to the state meet.