Papillion La Vista South cross country shines at district meet

Cross country success is nothing new for Papillion La Vista South High School.
In fact, this year will be the 14th in a row that South will have put a lady Titan team on the line at the state meet.
The Papio South boys team had four top 10 finishes, courtesy of Quin Karas, Isaac Haselhorst, John Fielder and Connor Hadaway.
Due to the all around team effort from the male Titans, they won the A3 district meet with an average race time of 17 minutes and 19 seconds.
The lady Titans would also have four top 10 finishes courtesy of Deavion Deleon, Kaitlyn Swartz, Olivia Rosenthal and Marissa Garcia.
The lady Titans earned runners-up honors at the district meet with an average time of 20 minutes and 33 seconds.
Up next for the Titan runners, and the rest of the field who qualified, is the state meet in Kearney on Oct. 22.
Other class A area team results from the district meet:
The Papillion La Vista boys cross country team finished fifth at the A3 district meet with an average time of 18 minutes and 19 seconds. Papio will be sending 12th place finisher Sam Thompson (17:30.75) to the state meet.
The Papillion La Vista girls cross country team finished sixth at the A3 district meet with an average time of 23 minutes and 36 seconds.
The Bellevue West girls cross country team placed fifth at the A4 district meet and will send third place finisher Kara Muller (19:57.87) and ninth place finisher Natalie McNamara to state on Oct. 22.
The Bellevue West boys cross country team placed seventh at the A3 district meet with an average time of 19 minutes and 18 seconds.
The Bellevue East girls cross country team placed seventh at the A3 district meet with an average time of 25 minutes and 12 seconds.
The Bellevue East boys cross country team finished seventh at the A2 district meet with an average time of 19 minutes and 25 seconds.
The Omaha Bryan girls cross country team placed seventh at A3 the district meet with an average time of 28 minutes and three seconds.
The Omaha Bryan boys cross country team placed seventh at the A1 district meet with an average time of 19 minutes and 13 seconds.
The Gretna boys cross country team were runners-up at the A3 district meet with an average time of 17 minutes and 19 seconds with a spread of one minute and 30 seconds.
The Gretna girls cross country team finished second at the A1 district meet with an average time of 20 minutes and 40 seconds.
Class B results for area teams:
The Platteview boys cross country team placed fifth at the B1 district meet. Platteview will send sophomore and seventh place finisher AJ Raszler (17:20.97) to the state meet.
The Platteview girls cross country team placed third at the B1 district meet and had three top 10 finishes, courtesy of runner up Olivia Lawrence (20:19.23), sixth place Lydia Stewart and 14th placed Izzy Clarke (21:45.67).
Class C results for area teams:
The Gross Catholic boys cross country team placed seventh at the C1 district meet.
The Gross Catholic girls cross country team placed seventh at the C1 district meet.
Class D results for area teams:
The Cornerstone boys cross country team were runners-up at the D1 district meet. Cornerstone had two of the of the top three runners with first place Justin Sherman (17:42.8) and third place Ashton Hughes (17:55).
The Cornerstone girls cross country team placed fourth at the D1 district meet. Cornerstone will send fifth place Brekyn Kok (21:09.7) to the girls state meet.