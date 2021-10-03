Papillion La Vista South softball back in the win column over Bellevue West

It did not take take long for the Papillion La Vista South softball team to get over their Sept. 28 loss against Mercy/Brownell Talbot.

The Titans marched on the field on Sept. 30 against Bellevue West High School, and won with a convincing 11-5 score.

They wasted no time getting on the scoreboard, and after two complete innings, they were in the lead 5-0 against the Thunderbirds.

After 4.5 innings, the Titan lead grew to 8-2 and by the end of the game it was 11-5.

Papio South Head Coach Tom Horton said the win felt good and that his entire team hit well.

"I was telling the girls, I mean, across the board, they played really well together," Horton said.

It was indeed the consistency on both offense and defense that led to the 11-5 score at the end of the game.

"I felt great defensively. We had no miscues and Jillian Hazel, she threw a great game in the circle. That's her first complete game of the season at the varsity level," Horton said.

He said the team has set a pace where they put runs on the scoreboard in a hurry and the result did not always end well for them.