Papillion La Vista South softball back in the win column over Bellevue West
It did not take take long for the Papillion La Vista South softball team to get over their Sept. 28 loss against Mercy/Brownell Talbot.

The Titans marched on the field on Sept. 30 against Bellevue West High School, and won with a convincing 11-5 score.

They wasted no time getting on the scoreboard, and after two complete innings, they were in the lead 5-0 against the Thunderbirds.

After 4.5 innings, the Titan lead grew to 8-2 and by the end of the game it was 11-5.

Papio South Head Coach Tom Horton said the win felt good and that his entire team hit well.

"I was telling the girls, I mean, across the board, they played really well together," Horton said.

It was indeed the consistency on both offense and defense that led to the 11-5 score at the end of the game.

"I felt great defensively. We had no miscues and Jillian Hazel, she threw a great game in the circle. That's her first complete game of the season at the varsity level," Horton said. 

He said the team has set a pace where they put runs on the scoreboard in a hurry and the result did not always end well for them.

"They start well and then we kind of go cold and today they didn't, today they were able to scratch a run almost every inning and they put a lot of pressure on their pitchers," Horton said.

Horton gave credit to West freshman pitcher Aubrey White for giving his team off balance.

"She did a great job, I thought she did a good job, keeping everybody off balance, especially in that last inning, she threw a bunch of changeups and we chased some stuff. It was a solid game," Horton said.

The Titans had 16 hits and one error while the Thunderbirds had 11 hits and one error.

After a loss to Millard South on Oct. 2, Papio South has an overall record of 11-16.

