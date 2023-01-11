Papillion La Vista South sophomore revved up about sprint car racing

Cole Vanderheiden is revved up about racing.

The sophomore at Papillion La Vista South High School is looking forward to getting behind the wheel for his fourth season of racing this spring.

Cole started racing karts in 2020 and found he was more comfortable with a flat kart than a cage kart. He won Flat Kart Track Champion that year at Little Sunset Speedway in Greenwood.

He sold his kart to buy a micro sprint car and competed with that in 2021. He placed 10th in national points with Lucas Oil NOW600 Micro Sprints. He also won three micro sprint special events.

In 2022, at age 15, he moved up to a sprint car and had a checkered rookie season. He won two A-Main events in RaceSaver Sprint Cars. He placed second in points at Crawford County Speedway in Denison, Iowa, and was named Rookie of the Year. He placed eighth in points at Eagle Raceway in Eagle (about 15 miles east of Lincoln) and won Rookie of the Year.

At Huset’s Speedway in Brandon, South Dakota, he was sixth in points and second in Rookie of the Year points. He placed second in IMCA National RaceSaver Spring Car Rookie of the Year points. Cole placed eighth in the IMCA RaceSaver Sprint Car Nationals Race of Champions.

The racing bug has been passed down through a couple generations of Cole’s family.

“When my dad was racing a couple years ago, I started watching him and started racing,” he said. “There was a go-kart track in the middle of Eagle Raceway, and me and Dad just thought it would be fun for me to do it.”

“I bought him a racing kart, and that’s when he started,” said his father, Mark Vanderheiden, who raced sprint cars on and off from 2013 to 2019.

“My dad raced, 20, 30 years ago when I was in school,” he added. “I’ve kind of been around it my whole life.”

Cole sort of considers Eagle Raceway his home track.

“It’s the closest one, and a lot of people are there,” he said. “Two or three kids at my school go to that track.”

Cole has definitely fallen in love with racing.

“I don’t think I’ll ever leave it,” he said.

If he’s not participating as a driver, Cole plans to be a mechanic or crew member.

When he’s not racing or practicing his driving skills on a racing game, he enjoys golfing.