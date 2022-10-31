Papillion La Vista South Theater set to perform 'Catch Me If You Can'

Papillion La Vista South High School Theater's fall musical hits the stage this week.
The musical may not be suitable for young children. It tells the story of con artist Frank Abagnale, which was told in the 2002 movie featuring Tom Hanks and Leonardo DiCaprio with the same name. Both are based on Abagnale's autobiography.
Tickets are $5 for students and $10 for adults. Tickets re available at showtix4u.com/event-details/67450 or at the door.
A raffle basket is offered each night, so audience members are encouraged to bring cash. Proceeds will go toward purchasing new theater equipment.