Papillion La Vista south volleyball wins Class A-1 district championship

The undefeated Papillion La Vista South volleyball team did it what does best on Oct. 27 and won in three sets against Omaha Marian in the Class A-1 championship.
Papio South is now 37-0 and is headed to the state tournament, which begins on Wednesday, Nov. 3. The Titans won 25-23, 25-16, 25-15.
The first set against Omaha Marian was a competitive one but Papio South would edge out Marian 25-23.
The next two sets were more one-sided in favor of Papio South. The second set was 25-16 and third and final set was 25-15.
With an undefeated record, Papio South draws attention both locally and on the national stage.
"We know that everybody is going to kind of give us their best shot going forward," Katie Tarman, Papio South head coach said. "Marian did a really nice job of, of doing just that, that first set, but eventually we just continued to get better with time."
Tarman said she and the team are grateful for experiences like the first set in the district championship.
"It just keeps us in our place, and we honor every opponent that we have to get better every day," Tarman said.
Tarman said after the first set Papio South allowed Omaha Marian to commit some errors to help South get back on track.
"We really served and passed a lot better in those second matches and then, the other thing was, we allowed our block to really start to do some things and that really helps our defense when our block is lined up," Tarman said.
She said Papio South got back into rhythm after the first set.
"We were able to just play in system a lot more and get into a nice rhythm and when we're able to do that, we're pretty tough to beat," Tarman said.
Although the team is undefeated headed into the state tournament, Tarman said this does not add any extra pressure on the team.
"We talk about being 0-0 every day, instead of 37-0; it's a fresh start every time we play and so we really try to keep that pressure off of us," Tarman said.
As far as what sets this team apart from the rest, Tarman said she could talk about the team all day.
"They're a special group. I've coached for some years now and every year I say I have a special group, but this year for me I've noticed even more that these kids love each other, and they celebrate each other’s successes more than they celebrate their own successes," Tarman said.
Papio South will look to reclaim a state title after falling short in 2020 to Elkhorn South in the Class A championship match.