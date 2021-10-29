Papillion La Vista south volleyball wins Class A-1 district championship

"We really served and passed a lot better in those second matches and then, the other thing was, we allowed our block to really start to do some things and that really helps our defense when our block is lined up," Tarman said.

She said Papio South got back into rhythm after the first set.

"We were able to just play in system a lot more and get into a nice rhythm and when we're able to do that, we're pretty tough to beat," Tarman said.

Although the team is undefeated headed into the state tournament, Tarman said this does not add any extra pressure on the team.

"We talk about being 0-0 every day, instead of 37-0; it's a fresh start every time we play and so we really try to keep that pressure off of us," Tarman said.

As far as what sets this team apart from the rest, Tarman said she could talk about the team all day.

"They're a special group. I've coached for some years now and every year I say I have a special group, but this year for me I've noticed even more that these kids love each other, and they celebrate each other’s successes more than they celebrate their own successes," Tarman said.