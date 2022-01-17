Papillion La Vista South wrestling wins big against Bellevue East

The script could not get go any better for Papillion La Vista South wrestling on Jan. 11 against Bellevue East.

Papio South would send its seniors off right with a 51-30 team win in dual action against East.

The Bellevue East squad led by three-time state champion Garrett Grice, at one point in the dual, came within nine team points of Papio South despite being open at 106 and 113 pounds.

Kenny Needham opened things up for the Titans and secured a pin over Hunter Teeters to put Papio South up 18-0.

Trenton Lovings then edged out East’s Josh Conway 4-0 in the 126-pound match to expand the Titan’s lead to 21-0.

Austin Brakenhoff got a third period pin over East wrestler Ashtyn Gillespie with 22 seconds left in the 132-pound match to further increase the Titan’s lead to 27-0.

Then the Titans ran into the unstoppable force that is Grice at 138-pounds.

Although Grice now holds the all class career takedown record, the audience can tell the wrestling phenom still enjoys getting his takedowns.

Grice got a pin and the first win of the night for the Chieftains to narrow the Titan’s lead to 27-6.

East wrestler LaBrian Parker grabbed the pin at 145-pounds over Papio South’s Cam Ralston.

The gap in team score narrowed to 27-12 in favor of South.

East notched another pin at 152-pounds and the team score was 27-18.

Papio South needed to stop the momentum somehow and they found a way to do so in the 160-pound match.

Papio South wrestler Ben McClung went against East’s Evan Gann and heading into the final minute of the third period was down 19-9.

Gann was likely close to a major decision or pin over McClung.

With 45 seconds left on the clock, McClung threw on a head and arm lock to secure a pin for the Titans.

The score heading into the 170-pound match was 33-18.

Each side would exchange wins and as the night came down to the heavyweight match, the Titans had already secured a team dual win at 45-30.

Senior heavyweight Aaron Thiemann was not content with the team score and grabbed a first period pin for the Titans to end the night at 51-31.

“I just feel good for those kids from the standpoint that they can end with a victory in that way and have a fun night on top of that,” head coach Jason Branigan said.

The height of the night was no doubt McClung’s come from behind victory at 160-pounds for the Titans.

“The thing is the kid never gives up that’s for sure and Ben is a JV kid. I’ll tell you that he’d been in his house dealing with COVID and just came back to practice,” Branigan said.

Branigan knew it could take one move for his wrestler to win the match for the Titans.

“That’s big for him, especially a kid that was probably lacking some confidence coming in to that kind of thing. So, it is an awesome opportunity for him and it helps us too,” Branigan said.

He said the dual victory will do wonders for his team’s mindset moving forward to the rest of the season.

“We will use this as a springboard to help us and say, look where we are at, look where we can be, we can do this, that or the other, and just keep our focus and go strong and go from there,” Branigan said.

