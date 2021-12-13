Papillion La Vista wrestling beats out Papillion La Vista South in town rivalry dual

Cross town rivalries tend to make for exciting fare in all sports and this was reflected in the Battle of Papillion wrestling dual on Thursday, Dec. 9.

Papillion La Vista hosted Papillion Vista South and would win the dual 46-26. All of their wins were bonus point victories.

The dual started off with the big boys at 285 pounds between Papio South’s Aaron Thiemann and Papio’s Jace Wheeler.

Just as it seemed Wheeler would get the pin in the second period, Theimann rolled on through due to Wheeler being too high on his pin attempt. The two ended in north south position with Theimann on top.

The Monarchs would not sit idle though and 106 pounder Tyler Durden would secure a pin of his own in the second period to tie the dual at 6-6.

The dual would be a back and forth affair with each team getting a pin or major decision and the other would string together wins to even up the score.

The dual was tied at 22-22 headed into the 160 pound match.

The only problem for the Titans was that the Monarchs had returning state champion Nick Hamilton in their way.

Hamilton continued to show why he’s one of the best wrestlers in the state and was leading Papio South’s Parker Schendt 20-7 before Hamilton secured the pin and the team lead for the Monarchs.

Alex Morris at 170 and Jason Bottorff at 195 secured two additional pins for the Monarchs.

Trace Marco would secure a major decision for the Titans at 182 and this would be the last win of the night for Papio South.

The Titans forfeited the 220 pound match and the Monarchs walked away with the win.

Papillion La Vista Head Coach Chris Curry gave credit to the Titan’s efforts during the dual.

“South came out, firing on all cylinders. They gave us everything we could handle and they’re well coached and we’re good friends with them, but when it comes to these duals, if we want our kids to win, we want our team to win,” Curry said.

Curry said the message to his team was clear after some upset wins during the dual.

“I told our kids, hey, we got to keep our composure and just focus on what we do best. Some of the matches didn’t go our way and we are going to get back to work and we are going to go ahead and fix those things and be better for it,” Curry said.

Papillion La Vista South Head Coach Jason Branigan said he was proud of his teams effort.

“A heavyweight to get the pin and opening up that’s huge. Obviously it sets the momentum for us. We thought things could go either way. We could just get killed or we could win this,” Branigan said.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.