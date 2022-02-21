Papillion La Vista wrestling caps off stellar season with two champions and multiple medalist

The Papillion La Vista wrestling team had two champions by the end of the Nebraska state wrestling tournament on Feb. 19 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.

First up was Junior Tyler Durden in the 106-pound finals against Grand Island wrestler Alex Gates.

The 106-pound match was a low scoring one and at the final whistle it was Durden coming out with a 2-0 win.

Durden finished the year with a 50-4 record.

"It feels amazing. I've been working at this forever and it feels incredible bringing a title back to Papio," Durden said.

The Papillion La Vista wrestling room is full of ranked wrestlers for Durden to work with on a daily basis.

"I've been working a lot with Nick Hamilton ... and he's taught me a lot of stuff and he's just been there for me," Durden said.

At 160-pounds, Hamilton did what he does best and won another state title over Bellevue West wrestler Grant Moraski, 14-6.

Hamilton hasn't lost a match the last two years in Nebraska and has committed to wrestling at the University of Virginia next year.

Hamilton is a three-time state champion, four-time finalist. Two of his titles came from Nebraska and the first was from when wrestled his first two years of high school in Iowa.

Hamilton took the time after the match to fully bask in his accomplishment.

"It's just been one long year. I've had to battle through a lot of adversity to get to where I'm at," Hamilton said. " Just even this summer, it's just been a hard year and I can't thank everybody around me enough."

Hamilton wasn't surprised that Moraski made the adjustments from their district finals matchup to last the full match.

"Grant's a tough-ass dude. He still has some stuff to learn but he's going to be really good next year, I have no doubt," Hamilton said.

Hamilton said he is looking forward to wrestling at Virginia with Bellevue East wrestler Garrett Grice.

"Me and Garrett, we're kind of a team. We bounce off each other super well, we pick each other up when we're down and I'm super glad to be going there with him," Hamilton said.

Grice was the first person Hamilton called when his dad died last year, an unfortunate similarity between the two wrestlers.

The similarity only served to strengthen the bond between the two friends.

"It's a big help. At the beginning of the summer, we train so hard to accomplish our goals at Fargo and we're just really tight," Hamilton said.

Papillion La Vista wrestler Cal Price placed fourth in the 126-pound bracket.

Papillion La Vista wrestler Cash Niroomand-Rad placed fifth in the 138-pound bracket.

Papillion La Vista wrestler Coleton Haggin placed fourth in the 182-pound bracket.

The Papillion La Vista girls wrestling team made some history of its own with its first ever girls state medalist Jamelah Taylor, who took fourth place in the 120-pound bracket.

Taylor pinned her first two opponents to reach the semifinal before losing that match to Yutan wrestler and eventual champion Alexis Pehrson.

Taylor battled back, though, by winning her first round consolation match, via a pin to reach the consolation championship.

Taylor lost to West Point-Beemer wrestler Diana Cervantes and ended the year fourth on the podium.

Taylor had a record of 33-11 and has two more years of high school to compete.

Papillion La Vista South had two medalists: in sixth place, 132-pound wrestler Austin Brakenhoff and in fifth place, 182-pound wrestler Trace Marco.

Marco wrestled Gretna's Cameron Cunningham in the quarterfinals and lost 3-1. Those three points came by way of escapes and a technical violation.

In the rematch and for the fifth place medal. Marco avenged his earlier loss and this time came out on top 5-3.

Platteview High School senior Elliot Steinhoff placed third at 152-pounds in the Class B state tournament. Steinhoff ended the year with a 48-4 record.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.