Papillion La Vista wrestling loses dual to Bennington

The Papillion La Vista boys wrestling team is ending the season with a gauntlet of top-ranked opponents.

Last week, it was No. 1 in Class A, Millard South, and this week the Monarchs hosted Bennington, the No. 2 team in Class B. The Badgers were able to outpoint the Monarchs 43-36.

The dual was an exchange of pins.

The night started off at 182-pounds and with a Monarch pin from Coleton Haggin over Bennington wrestler Jack Jensen.

The Badgers got the six points back in the 195-pound match when Bennington wrestler Luke MacDonald got the fall over Monarch wrestler Kaden Johnson.

The Monarchs answered back with back to back pins the 220 and 285-pound weight classes.

Papillion La Vista led 18-6 headed into the 106-pound match.

Bennington roared back with pins at 106 and 113-pounds.

The Badgers secured a major decision at 120-pounds and another fall at 126 and 132-pounds.

The Monarchs did not go down without a fight and that started with a pin from Papillion La Vista wrestler Cash Niroomand-rad in the 138-pound match.

Bennington wrestler Hunter Anderson got the fall over Papillion La Vista wrestler Caden Sterling.

Bennington wrestler Layne Boever got a decision win over Papillion La Vista wrestler Collin Hurlburt.

Although the dual win was secured by Bennington at this point, Papillion La Vista wrestled with pride in the last two matches.

In the 160-pound match, Nick Hamilton did what he does best — wrestling with a nonstop motor. Hamilton got the pin for the Monarchs.

The biggest surprise of the night was when Papillion La Vista wrestler Jayson Bottorff wrestled in the 170-pound match. Bottorff started off the season in the 195-pound weight class.

Bottorff’s strength was not diminished, despite the weight drop, and he secured the pin for the Monarchs in 23 seconds into the first period.

Head coach Chris Curry said Bottorff started the season around 189 pounds.

“He kind of got sick over Christmas time and dropped a bunch of weight and this allowed him to get down and we’re like, Hey, why don’t you just go 170?” Curry said.

Curry said part of Bottorff’s preparation for the lower weight class has been training with Hamilton in the wrestling room.

“We’re trying to get him up to the speed and quickness of the 60, 70 pounder guys. So he’s been working out with them and getting better that way,” Curry said.

Curry said Hamilton is a different breed of wrestler both in the senior night introductions and post dual comments.

Hamilton will put in the extra work after practice and routinely do 10 minutes of battle ropes and then toss a 30-pound weighted bag around.

“Just because he feels like he’s got to get better, he’s just built differently,” Curry said.

