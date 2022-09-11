Papillion Landing features local artist, teacher

Longtime artist and art teacher Rhonda Earith is “thrilled” to have her work featured in Papillion once again.

After having been showcased in the galleries at Papillion City Hall and Sump Memorial Library, Earith’s pieces are on display at Papillion Landing Community Recreation Center through Halloween.

“I feel truly blessed to have so much support from my family, friends and community,” Earith said in a message.

As a painter, Earith loves using animals in her work.

Most of her pieces are commissioned, such as murals for businesses and paintings of pets and landscapes for individuals.

“When I finish a project for someone, I really enjoy seeing them so excited about it,” Earith said in a text message. “It warms my heart that they want something I created in their home.”

Earith is also available for art parties. She can do themed paintings, airbrushing, T-shirt screen printing, sculpture and many other art styles upon request.

Earith said she found a love for creating while growing up on a farm near Nehawka, Nebraska. Her serious passion began in high school, having been inspired by her art teacher. Earith continued learning the craft in college, obtaining a bachelor’s degree in art education.

Upon graduation, Earith became an art teacher. Her first position was teaching kindergarten through 12th grade at Louisville Public Schools. Then Earith taught sixth through 12th grade at Conestoga Junior-Senior High School.

Most recently, Earith taught elementary and middle school in the Papillion La Vista Community Schools for 15 years. Now she’s fulfilling a long term substitute position while supervising student teachers for the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

Earith said she enjoys teaching others new art techniques. Once they’ve made something of their own, seeing the student’s excitement makes it all worth it.

“As an educator, I really hope that I can inspire students to try new things and feel that satisfaction when they create something with their own two hands,” Earith said in a text.

Those interested in hiring Earith for art or purchasing her work should contact her at briarhondaearith@gmail.com.