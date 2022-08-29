 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Papillion launches tourism webpage

Papillion Visitors Guide
COURTESY CITY OF PAPILLION

The City of Papillion has added a webpage to the city’s website designed to promote tourism and shopping both locally and nationally.

The online visitors guide, linked to the front page at papillion.org, was launched in mid-August. Papillion Mayor David Black said the page would be able to be accessed on the Nebraska tourism website soon.

 “A lot of people, I don’t think, still realize everything there is to do in Papillion,” Black said.

Featuring links to local arts, events, food, lodging, recreation and shopping, the city plans to expand and improve the site. The city also has a series of videos highlighting area attractions, compiled under #ExplorePapillion on Facebook.

The visitor's guide can be found at papillion.org/1083/Papillion-Visitors-Guide.

