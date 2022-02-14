Papillion Library receives grant for interns

PAPILLION -- In January, the Nebraska Library Commission awarded nearly $35,000 in internship grants to 30 Nebraska public libraries, including the Papillion Public Library.

The internship grants will support public library interns, who will contribute to the scope and value of the diverse programs and activities in Nebraska’s public libraries.

“The internships are a great opportunity for students to get involved in library work,” Nebraska Library Commission Director Rod Wagner said in a press release. “Beyond earning money and gaining valuable work experience, the student is exposed to the broad range of library services and programming. Internships provide an opportunity for the student to view the library as a viable and satisfying career choice. In addition, interns bring a fresh perspective and their own unique talents to the library.”

Student interns will learn about library work as they shadow staff, assist with day-to-day library operations and implement special projects.

As the state library agency, the Nebraska Library Commission is an advocate for the library and information needs of all Nebraskans. The mission of the Library Commission is statewide promotion, development, and coordination of library and information services, “bringing together people and information.”

