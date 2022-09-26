Papillion maintains lowest tax levy in metropolitan area

The City of Papillion kept its property tax levy the lowest among the cities of Sarpy and Douglas Counties.

The Papillion City Council approved its levy — 43.4 cents per $100 of assessed valuation — at a Sept. 21 meeting, according to a city news release. The rate represents a 2% reduction, the second consecutive year of tax cuts.

“This year’s budget reflects Papillion’s wise long-term planning and fiscal responsibility, resulting in a continued strong financial position,” Mayor David Black said in the release. “Despite inflation and economic challenges, this year’s budget slightly reduces the property tax levy while retaining staffing levels, accomplishing critical infrastructure maintenance and improvements, and not issuing any bonded debt.”

The city’s total budget for fiscal year 2022-23 is about $86.44 million. It includes a variety of capital improvements, including a design of police station renovations, and investments in water and sewer maintenance, as well as a handful of new municipal employees.

Personnel costs take up about 70.6% of general fund expenditure in the budget, which is typical. The city’s general fund is support 18% by property taxes and 35% by sales tax.

The total assessed valuation of Papillion is about $3.2 billion.