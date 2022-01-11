 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Papillion Man faces felony charge for gun in PLCS meeting

Papillion Man faces felony charge for gun in PLCS meeting – p1

Edward J. Weniger (left, seated in the red shirt) attends the Nov. 8 meeting of the Papillion La Vista Community School Board of Education. Papillion Police Officer Bryan Svajgl stands near the back wall (at right). Weniger would later be found with a concealed handgun underneath his sweatpants. He has been charged with a felony.

 Adam Branting

PAPILLION -- A 42-year-old Papillion man who brought a concealed weapon into the Monday, Nov. 8 meeting of the Papillion La Vista Community School Board of Education faces a felony charge.

Following a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, Jan. 11 in Sarpy County Court, Edward J. Weniger of Papillion was bound over to district court for unlawful possession of a firearm at a school, a Class IV felony.

The felony charge carries a maximum penalty of two years in prison and 12 months post-release supervision or a $10,000 fine, or both. Tyler Loontjer of the Sarpy County Attorney’s Office said Weniger would also face two misdemeanor charges.

Though Weniger has a concealed handgun permit, it is a violation to carry a weapon into “any meeting of the governing body of a county, public school district, municipality or other political subdivision.” Additionally, Weniger failed to disclose to the officer that he had a weapon, which is prohibited.

In testimony, Papillion Police Officer Bryan Svajgl said he was working security detail at the PLCS meeting when he spotted a metal clip on the outside of Weniger’s sweatpants with an accompanying bulge. As there was no erratic behavior, Svajgl and another officer observed Weniger until the meeting’s end.

Afterwards, Svajgl asked to speak to Weniger about the clip and asked him if he had a weapon. After several non-committal answers, Svajgl said Weniger asked if he was free to go. When Weniger was handcuffed and searched, Svajgl found a Ruger LCP, a lightweight compact, semi-automatic handgun.

Sarpy County Court Judge PaTricia Freemen set a Feb. 1 district court arraignment for Weniger. He is free on a $5,000 bond.

