Papillion man repurposed wood as art

For the last decade, Jason Schleicher of Papillion has worked with industrial wood.

Nothing fancy, he said — just some found lumber. He uses these pieces of plywood and broken off parts of trees to create something entirely different.

The artist carves and paints wood for wall pieces, as well as develops wood sculptures. The wood is like a book, Schleicher said.

“When I carve at it, it’s almost like going through the different layers, different chapters of a tree’s life,” Schleicher said.

Inspired by nature, he often goes on hikes and takes photos of trees. Schleicher loves finding holes in trees that animals have made homes out of. It shows that broken trees still serve a huge purpose, much like his art.

Schleicher studied fine arts at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, obtaining his degree in painting and printmaking in 2000. But he’s been developing his artistic talents his entire life.

“Once I was old enough to pick up a crayon or anything like that, I loved to draw,” Schleicher said.

Professionally, Schleicher has worked in the print industry for nearly 20 years. He’s now a metal edging supervisor.

After college, he moved to the Omaha metro area. He began showing his artwork at various galleries.

Now, his work is being shown at Papillion’s Sump Memorial Library for the second time. Those interested in seeing his pieces can visit the library now through the end of September.

No matter what happens, Schleicher said he’ll always remain true to his artistic nature.

“It's what makes me, me,” Schleicher said. “It's a way of life. It’s my way of viewing things. It’s always been a lens that you can view life through.”

