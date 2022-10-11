Papillion Manor marks 50 years serving community with celebration

Papillion Manor celebrated its 50th anniversary in style on Tuesday, Oct. 4, welcoming community members and residents to a party held on the lawn outside the retirement community.

“We can’t thank you enough for the last 50 years, and many more to come,” said administrator Ashley Walters.

The party began with a ribbon-cutting ceremony through the Sarpy County Chamber of Commerce for its recent renovations, including to its interior finishes and mechanical and electrical systems.

Papillion Mayor David Black offered his congratulations to Jack Vetter, Papillion Manor’s chairman and CEO.

“You’ve been an incredibly important part of this community,” Black said. “People get to the stage of life where they can’t be in their life anymore — probably one of the toughest decisions they make, and they don’t want to leave home, and being able to stay in their local community in a place that cares about them is just tremendous.”

Black said he had his parents at Papillion, and he said it’s a “top notch” facility.

“It is a community, and it is a family,” Black said.

Vetter said in remarks that he didn’t build the facility, and he praised Papillion Manor’s “warm” and “cuddly” staff.

“It’s a great place,” he said. “It takes great people to make it, and also it takes a great community, and I think the Papillion community is just awesome.”