 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Papillion Mayor’s Youth Leadership Council to help Town & Country Humane Society

  • 0

The Papillion Mayor’s Youth Leadership Council is holding a Humane Society Donation Campaign on Saturday, July 16.

The youth council will be gathering donations for Papillion’s Town & Country Humane Society. Those interested in helping out should drop off items from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Papillion Police Department at 1000 E. First St..

Specifically, the humane society is seeking donations of the following items:

  • small cat toys
  • wet and dry kitten food
  • cardboard cat scratches
  • enrichment items for bunnies, hamsters, Guinea pigs and other critters
  • fleece blankets
  • Nylabones for dogs of all sizes
  • dish soap
  • powder laundry detergent
  • dog and cat treats

Additionally, members of the youth council will be creating dog toys. They ask that the public donates old T-shirts or jeans for this effort.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert