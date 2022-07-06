Papillion Mayor’s Youth Leadership Council to help Town & Country Humane Society

The Papillion Mayor’s Youth Leadership Council is holding a Humane Society Donation Campaign on Saturday, July 16.

The youth council will be gathering donations for Papillion’s Town & Country Humane Society. Those interested in helping out should drop off items from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Papillion Police Department at 1000 E. First St..

Specifically, the humane society is seeking donations of the following items:

small cat toys

wet and dry kitten food

cardboard cat scratches

enrichment items for bunnies, hamsters, Guinea pigs and other critters

fleece blankets

Nylabones for dogs of all sizes

dish soap

powder laundry detergent

dog and cat treats

Additionally, members of the youth council will be creating dog toys. They ask that the public donates old T-shirts or jeans for this effort.