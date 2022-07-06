Papillion Mayor’s Youth Leadership Council to help Town & Country Humane Society

The Papillion Mayor’s Youth Leadership Council is holding a Humane Society Donation Campaign on Saturday, July 16.
The youth council will be gathering donations for Papillion’s Town & Country Humane Society. Those interested in helping out should drop off items from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Papillion Police Department at 1000 E. First St..
Specifically, the humane society is seeking donations of the following items:
- small cat toys
- wet and dry kitten food
- cardboard cat scratches
- enrichment items for bunnies, hamsters, Guinea pigs and other critters
- fleece blankets
- Nylabones for dogs of all sizes
- dish soap
- powder laundry detergent
- dog and cat treats
Additionally, members of the youth council will be creating dog toys. They ask that the public donates old T-shirts or jeans for this effort.