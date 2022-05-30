 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Papillion native spends Memorial Day honoring fallen military members

  • 0
Papillion native spends Memorial Day honoring fallen military members -p1

Petty Officer 3rd Class Katherine Evanoff

 COURTESY U.S. NAVY

WASHINGTON, D.C. — As the nation paused on Memorial Day to remember fallen service members, a native of Papillion had special responsibilities honoring fallen comrades as a part of the U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard.

“I’m a member of the firing party,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class Katherine Evanoff, who joined the Navy two years ago. “We do 21 Gun Salutes and cannons at Arlington National Cemetery.”

Established in 1931, the ceremonial guard is the official ceremonial unit of the U.S. Navy and is based in Washington, D.C. Their primary mission is to represent the Navy in Presidential, Joint Armed Forces, Navy and public ceremonies.

The sailors of the ceremonial guard are selected while attending boot camp, and are experts in close order drill, coordination and timing.

Evanoff graduated from Papillion La-Vista South High School in 2020.

“I learned from my hometown that being assertive will get you far,” Evanoff said. “It’s important to be mentally tough regardless of the situation.”

People are also reading…

The ceremonial guard is comprised of the drill team, color guard, casket bearers and firing party.

The firing party renders the 21 Gun Salute, the signature honor of military funerals, during every Navy Funeral at Arlington National Cemetery.

“I’m proud of the opportunity I had to support the funeral of a Navy SEAL founder earlier this year at the Naval Academy,” Evanoff said.

“Serving in the Navy is a family tradition,” she said. “My dad, grandpa, uncle and both my brothers all served in the military. I not only wanted to follow my family footsteps, I also wanted to establish a career of my own.”

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Land for new school purchased

Land for new school purchased

PAPILLION — On Monday, May 23, the Papillion La Vista Community Schools Board of Education approved the purchase of more than 12 acres of land…

Leadership Nebraska selects Stursma

Leadership Nebraska selects Stursma

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Chamber Foundation is pleased to announce that Mark Stursma of Papillion has been selected to participate in Leadership…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert