Papillion native spends Memorial Day honoring fallen military members

WASHINGTON, D.C. — As the nation paused on Memorial Day to remember fallen service members, a native of Papillion had special responsibilities honoring fallen comrades as a part of the U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard.

“I’m a member of the firing party,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class Katherine Evanoff, who joined the Navy two years ago. “We do 21 Gun Salutes and cannons at Arlington National Cemetery.”

Established in 1931, the ceremonial guard is the official ceremonial unit of the U.S. Navy and is based in Washington, D.C. Their primary mission is to represent the Navy in Presidential, Joint Armed Forces, Navy and public ceremonies.

The sailors of the ceremonial guard are selected while attending boot camp, and are experts in close order drill, coordination and timing.

Evanoff graduated from Papillion La-Vista South High School in 2020.

“I learned from my hometown that being assertive will get you far,” Evanoff said. “It’s important to be mentally tough regardless of the situation.”

The ceremonial guard is comprised of the drill team, color guard, casket bearers and firing party.

The firing party renders the 21 Gun Salute, the signature honor of military funerals, during every Navy Funeral at Arlington National Cemetery.

“I’m proud of the opportunity I had to support the funeral of a Navy SEAL founder earlier this year at the Naval Academy,” Evanoff said.

“Serving in the Navy is a family tradition,” she said. “My dad, grandpa, uncle and both my brothers all served in the military. I not only wanted to follow my family footsteps, I also wanted to establish a career of my own.”

