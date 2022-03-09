Papillion native wins CSM Heart of the Walking Woman award

OMAHA — Gabby Linbrunner, a senior elementary and special education major from Papillion, received the College of Saint Mary’s Heart of the Walking Woman award during a Feb. 19 ceremony in the Our Lady of Mercy Chapel in Omaha.

The Heart of the Walking Woman award recognizes students who exemplify character, service and leadership on campus. The winners are chosen by students, faculty and staff through a campus-wide election. Maryanne Stevens, College of Saint Mary president, presented the honor.

“Being recognized as the 76th Heart of the Walking Woman for College of Saint Mary was a truly heartwarming and joyous experience that I will cherish forever,” Linbrunner said. “CSM has become a home for me as I feel that I have the continued devoted support from the staff, faculty and students.”

Linbrunner has served in the student Senate since 2018, and was an executive for three terms. She holds leadership positions on the Campus Activities Board, Rainbow Alliance, Residence Hall Council and is an active member of Do Unto Others, SPARKS and Aspiring Educators.

After graduation, Linbrunner hopes to gain her master’s degree and become an administrator for an elementary school. Until then, she hopes to influence and work with behaviorally-challenged children within education and use her background in music to assist her.

Finalists for the Heart of the Walking Woman award included two other local students:

Grace Blum of Papillion, an elementary and special education major. She is a member of the cross country and track team.

Emily Jacobsen of La Vista, a nursing major. She plans to get her master’s in nursing. Jacobsen is a member of the Flames swim team.

Heart of the Walking Woman finalists are selected from each class. The fourth-year finalist receives the Heart of the Walking Woman honor, while first-year, second-year and third-year finalists are selected as Walking Women in the Making.

Grace Rooks of Papillion was selected as a third-year finalist. A human biology major, Rooks has volunteered at the mammography clinic at UNMC and teaches Sunday school at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church. She is president of Do Unto Others and serves as an RA. She plans to seek a career as a women’s health physician assistant.

