Papillion opens new bathrooms near Walnut Creek dog park

The City of Papillion has added two new restrooms near the dog park in the Walnut Creek Lake and Recreation Area to meet increased demand.

Tony Gowan, city parks director, said the new amenities include separate facilities for adults and children. The bathrooms are made of concrete, allowing them to double as a shelter should severe weather threaten.

“I really like those units a lot,” Gowan said. “They are very easy to take care of, and they are good looking.”

He said the $98,000 restroom project was necessary to meet increased traffic in the area. The leash-free dog park and the nearby youth group area are in “continuous use.”

“We needed two units to facilitate a lot of people at one time,” Gowan said.

Minor landscaping and pathways will complete the project.