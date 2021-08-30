Papillion Parks Refurbished

The Papillion Parks Department recently finished renovations to its play areas at Trumble and Monarch Place Parks.
Anthony Gowan, the parks and facilities director, said the Monarch Place Park play area is completely new, with a play structure, a swing set and some smaller play features for the little ones. In addition, three benches were installed along with a concrete path into the park. Finally, new rubber poured-in-place underlayment was installed for a maintenance free, safe surface. The same new underlayment can be found at Trumble Park.
“It is safer than sand and much easier to care for,” Gowan said.
The total cost for both parks was $170,000. Grant for the projects from the Papio-Missouri River NRD’s Recreation Area Development program totaled $74,000.