Papillion Police Department earns CALEA reaccreditation

The Papillion Police Department announced earlier this month it has been reaccredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies.

At a presentation to the City Council, Sgt. Kathy Mattern said Papillion police are one of only seven departments in Nebraska to receive CALEA accreditation. Only 10% of all law enforcement agencies nationally are certified by CALEA, which validates that best practices are being followed.

The Papillion Police Department has been accredited since 2015. Reaccreditation happens on a four-year-cycle, where CALEA examines all aspects of the department’s management, operations and support services.

To receive and maintain a CALEA accreditation, a department must meet 355 multi-component standards requiring proof of compliance for nearly 1,000 elements.

This accreditation demonstrates that our Police Department is a leader locally and nationally, utilizing nationwide best policies and practices," Mayor David Black said in a statement. "It is also one example of the many ways our Police Department goes above and beyond to make Papillion a safe community that feels like home.”

The other Nebraska law enforcement agencies with CALEA accreditation are the Omaha and Lincoln police departments, Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Nebraska State Patrol, Union Pacific Police Department and University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police Department. The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office, as well as with the Alliance Police Department, are in self-assessment.

The University of Nebraska at Omaha also has campus security accredited, and Douglas County and Union Pacific both are accredited for communications, according to CALEA.