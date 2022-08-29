 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Papillion police invite holiday card submissions

Papillion Holiday Cards
Adam Branting

The Papillion Police Department is holding a contest for children under 10 to design its 2022 holiday card.

Kids can bring their holiday card design in person to the Papillion Police Department, 1000 E. First St, or submit a high quality scan at tinyurl.com/ppdholidycard.

Submissions must be received by Monday, Sept. 12. Chief Chris Whitted will select his four favorite designs, and the public will vote to determine the finalist.

Contact Kimberly Miller at the Papillion Police Department with any questions: kmiller@papillion.org or 402-597-2035.

