Papillion Police issue 56 citations in anti-texting campaign

PAPILLION --The Papillion Police Department participated in the National “U Drive U Text U Pay” campaign during the week of April 4-10, and issued 56 citations for various traffic violations.

The campaign aimed to raise awareness of the dangers of distracted driving in Nebraska. There were 3,924 drivers involved in distracted driving crashes in Nebraska in 2020, with 19 fatalities due to distracted driving. In the past five years, 7,386 people in Nebraska were seriously injured in crashes involving distracted drivers.

Nationally according to NHTSA between 2012 and 2019, 26,004 people died in crashes where distracted driving was a contributing factor. NHTSA also reported that the number of deaths linked to driver distraction was 3,142 nationwide or almost 9% of all fatalities in 2019. This was a 10% increase over 2018 or 284 more fatalities.

“We are seeing far too many injuries and deaths associated with texting, messaging, and other forms of distracted driving,” Papillion Police Lt. Ray Higgins said.

“This campaign allowed us to really focus on this issue, and to let drivers know that these behaviors are dangerous, illegal and will not be tolerated. The bottom line is this: Driver’s hands should be on the wheel, eyes should be on the road and their concentration on the task of driving. Always.”

While the campaign is over for now, the Papillion Police Department wants motorists to remember the dangers of texting and distracted driving beyond the enforcement effort.