Papillion police participate in anti-drunken driving campaign

The Papillion Police Department is partnering with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on a high-visibility national enforcement campaign targeting drunken driving.

The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign began Friday and runs through Jan. 1.

"During this period, the Papillion Police Department will show zero tolerance for drunk driving," according to a news release. "Increased state and national messages about the dangers of driving impaired, coupled with enforcement and increased officers on the road, aim to drastically reduce drunk driving on our nation’s roadways."

Nebraska reported 6,412 drivers arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in 2020, and 1,534 alcohol-related crashes were reported in the state -- resulting in 76 deaths and 602 injuries.

“It’s so important that drivers act responsibly, and that includes refraining from impaired

driving,” Papillion Police Lt. Ray Higgins said. “It is essential to plan a sober ride home before you ever leave for the party. There are too many resources to get you home safely. There are just no excuses for drunk driving."

Police encouraged designated drivers to keep their promises and stay hydrated with water and non-alcoholic beverages, while also supporting other designated drivers.

For those drinking, police recommend that a sober driver be designated or alternative transportation -- such as public transit or a ride service -- be used even if you've only had one alcoholic beverage. If you know someone is about to or plans to drink and drive, take their keys away and make arrangements to get them home safely.

Find more resources at nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/drunk-driving.