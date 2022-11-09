Papillion police say missing 21-year-old has been found

The Papillion Police Department announced that a 21-year-old reported missing last week in Papillion has been found.
Tiffany Harwood was missing since 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, from a neighborhood northwest of 72nd Street and Cedardale Road.
Harwood had a medical condition, prompting an endangered missing person alert through the Nebraska State Patrol.
The Papillion Police Department announced Tuesday, Nov. 5, that she had been located and is safe.
"We would like to thank everyone who has been assisting us with the search," the department tweeted. "The outpouring of support for Tiffany and number of people who have been watching for her has been uplifting to see."