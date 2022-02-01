Papillion Police seek reaccreditation

PAPILLION — This February, the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. will begin a reaccreditation examination of all aspects of the Papillion Police Department, and seeks public input.

In a press release, Police Chief Chris Whitted said the CALEA virtual-based assessment team will begin to review the department’s policies and procedures, management, operations and support services on Feb. 14.

Verification the Papillion Police meet the commission’s state-of-the-art standards is part of a voluntary process to gain accreditation. It is a highly valued recognition of public safety professional excellence, he said.

As part of the assessment, members of the community and employees are invited to offer comments that are specifically geared toward the police department’s ability to comply with CALEA standards. There are three ways to participate:

By phone on Tuesday, Feb. 15 from noon to 2 p.m. Offer comments by calling the CALEA Assessment Team Leader on the unrecorded line, 757-262-8200.

By video call on Tuesday, Feb. 15 from 2 to 3 p.m. The video conference link can be found at papillion.org/police, under the “Department News” section.

In writing, addressed to CALEA, 13575 Heathcote Blvd, Suite 320, Gainesville, VA 20155 or via email at calea@calea.org.

Telephone comments, as well as appearances at the video-based public information session, are limited to 10 minutes. All comments must address the Papillion Police’s ability to comply with CALEA standards. A copy of these standards is available by contacting Sgt. Katherine Mattern at 402-597-2035.

The Papillion Police Department has to comply with 355 standards in order to retain accredited status, Whitted said.

“Partnering with CALEA for police accreditation has allowed our department to establish standards that represent nationwide best practices and then requires we maintain those standards,” he said. “This increases our effectiveness and ability to serve the Papillion community and influences the delivery of our services in a consistent and systematic manner.”

Accreditation is for four years, during which the Papillion Police must submit annual reports and participate in annual remote web-based assessments attesting continued compliance.

For more information regarding the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, write them at 13575 Heathcote Boulevard, Suite 320, Gainesville, VA, 20155; or call 703-352-4225 or email calea@calea.org.

