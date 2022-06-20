Papillion pushes through heat to celebrate

Because it is summer in Nebraska, few were surprised the 75th Annual Papillion Days began with a thunderstorm, followed by an oppressive, all-encompassing heat bubble.

On the other hand, few were particularly delighted either.

Though locals reserved spots along Washington Street on Saturday morning to see the American Legion color guard lead the parade with the Monarch marching band close behind at 2 p.m., downtown sidewalks were nearly empty by the time the Titan cheerleaders gave their pom-poms a final shake an hour later. A 107-degree heat index proved too much for many.

With temperatures toasty during the afternoons, the crowds compensated by heading indoors to check the sales at area businesses or venturing out in the mornings and evenings.

Jourdy Persinger, a Papillion native and the high school pastor at Reality Church, said he has been going to the festival all his life.

“It’s about community, what the city is built on, coming together to celebrate,” Persinger said.

“Also, funnel cakes and lemonade,” added his wife, Shannon, while feeding daughter Ariana a cucumber sandwich.

While downtown and City Park are the hub of Papillion Days, many events were happening through town. A new opening night concert premiered at SumTur Amphitheater, youth baseball games filled Halleck Park diamonds, beer gardens and music overflowed with revelers, and so much grilling the neighborhoods were hazy.

However, for Maddie Weber, manager of Kajoma’s Boutique in downtown, the parade remains her favorite. It reminds Weber of her grandmother.

“One of my favorite things was watching it with her,” Weber said.

It is estimated Papillion Days draws in more than 20,000 attendees over the extended Father’s Day weekend. Joe Hunter, executive director of the Papillion Community Foundation, said attendance in 2022 was “above average”.

“This year’s event was special, it was the 75th anniversary of Papillion Days,” Hunter said. “The community recognized this and really showed up to celebrate.”

