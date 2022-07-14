Papillion resident attends White House signing ceremony for gun legislation

Melody Vaccaro, a Papillion native and president of Nebraskans Against Gun Violence, was on hand at the White House for the signing of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act.

Vaccaro, a founding member of the state organization, worked with President Joe Biden’s transition team as part of a gun safety research study following the November 2020 election -- earning an invitation to the Monday, July 11, ceremony.

“Today’s ceremony was incredible,” Vaccaro said. “I think the most incredible part was seeing an elected official who represents me speak honestly about the impact that guns have on our society and propose real solutions.”

“It was bittersweet to be here today to celebrate the first piece of legislation in 30 years to combat gun violence and know that none of the Nebraska delegation signed it,” she added.

The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, passed in June, is the first major piece of federal legislation since the Brady Bill in 1993 and the assault weapons ban in 1994. The new law strengthens background checks for buyers under 21, creates federal penalties for straw purchasers and increases funding for mental health programs and school security.

The act has funding to create and administer state laws keeping weapons from those who pose a danger to themselves or others. It also adds convicted domestic violence abusers to the National Instant Criminal Background Check System.

At the ceremony, the president told the gathering of lawmakers, activists, and family members of gun victims in the Rose Garden that the nation has felt the “price of inaction.”

“This has taken too long, with too much of a trail of blood and carnage,” Biden said. “And I know that public policy can seem remote, technical and distant from our everyday lives. But because of your work, your advocacy, your courage, lives will be saved today and tomorrow because of this.”

“Will we match thoughts and prayers with action? I say yes,” he said.

Manuel Oliver, whose son Joaquin was killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, in 2018, stood and interrupted the president during his remarks.

Vaccaro said she was sitting near Oliver, who expressed frustration at the limitations of the legislation. She said most people agreed with Oliver but acknowledged the Safer Communities Act was a big step forward.

“Success begets success,” Vaccaro said.

Polling indicates Americans, including gun owners, support measures that go beyond the congressional action. An NPR/IPSOS poll taken in June after a mass shooting at a grade school in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 children dead and two teachers shows 84% of all Americans support universal background checks for all gun sales, including private sales and gun shows.

The poll also shows majority support for raising the minimum age to buy any kind of gun -- including semi-automatic weapons -- from 18 to 21, designing schools with one entrance guarded by armed police and so-called "red flag" laws that allow law enforcement officers to petition the courts to temporarily remove guns from people judges deem dangerous.

Banning the sale of AR-15-style semi-automatic rifles is popular with 61% of all Americans, but that policy's popularity falls to 42% among gun owners.

Nebraskans Against Gun Violence primarily focuses on measures to safely store weapons and keep them out of the hands of children, as well as advocating solutions by local governments for their individual communities, Vaccaro said.

“If you listen to rhetoric in the media, you would think that people would be furious to see (Vaccaro's group), and there would be some hateful moments, but it is not like that at all,” she said. “When you are talking to people face to face from all walks of the community, they are onboard. They are like ‘Oh yea, we lock up our guns’. They can’t wait to tell you. They are proud to tell you.”

“This isn’t really a debate in regular communities,” Vaccaro added. “It’s a settled debate everywhere but in politics.”

On Vaccaro’s flight to Washington, D.C., for the event, she said she ran into U.S. Sen. Deb Fisher of Nebraska, who joined fellow Nebraskans Sen. Ben Sasse, Rep. Don Bacon and Rep. Adrian Smith in opposing the gun legislation.

When asked what her alternative solutions were, Vaccaro said that Fisher talked about funding for mental health initiatives, which is included in the act. Vaccaro described it as a "talking point."

“I appreciate that this bill contains funding for expanded mental health services and enhanced school security — these are important ways to help keep our kids and communities safe,” Fischer said in a statement last month. “However, I have serious concerns about other parts of the legislation that would infringe upon law-abiding citizens’ second amendment rights and limit due process. I cannot support this bill.”

It is a common argument among Republicans politicians. At a campaign stop at Gretna’s American Legion Hall this month, Bacon told reporters while “every loss of life is tragic,” gun owners should not face weapon restrictions.

“The real issue is the majority of Americans are law abiding people, so what we are talking about is restricting the 99% when it’s the half percent or whatever it is –- the fringe –- that are breaking the law,” Bacon said.

The congressman said he supports increased funding of mental health initiatives in public schools, children’s’ hospitals, community health centers and the expansion of services in Medicaid.

Bacon said the Highland Park, Illinois, shooter on Independence Day had red flags.

“Illinois has red flag laws," he said. "Those laws were not enforced in that case. He should not have been able to buy a gun.”

However, Bacon said he didn’t support the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act despite its red flag provisions. Vaccaro said making a difference will require "real courage to actually find and fight for a solution."

“Guns are now the number one killer of children in the United States," Vaccaro said. "Counseling gonna fix that? That’s his plan?”

Vaccaro said measures such as red flag laws are a complicated, nuanced procedure to develop.

“It is thinking through –- with judges, prosecutors, defense attorneys -– what is the process if someone is dangerous in our community. What is the plan?” she said. “When Don Bacon says something like ‘I am not even going to come to the table to think it through, how that might look and what that might be,’ he is kind of shirking off his duty as a public official to wrestle with the hard questions about our society.”

A 1998 graduate of Papillion La Vista High School, Vaccaro moved to the area from Washington, D.C., when she was 8 years old. Her father, a sound engineer for the U.S. Air Force Bands, was transferred to Offutt Air Force Base to work on a series of record albums.

“Just showing up at the White House and hearing the band play was like coming full circle,” she said.

While the Rose Garden ceremony was celebratory in nature, it was a bittersweet day.

“When we were standing in line, we ran into a little girl from Uvalde who just finished the fourth grade,” Vaccaro said. “She had painted her fingernails purple because that was her best friend’s favorite color, and that is how she is remembering her best friend.

“It was celebratory, but it was also a reminder that this is an issue where real people are gone. It impacts families for generations when someone is killed, either by someone else’s hand or their own. There are things we can do when we come together, and we should do.”