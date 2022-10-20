Papillion Singing Seniors invite new members, show bookings

Love music? The Papillion Singing Seniors is looking for new members to join the group.

The performers hold shows year-round at local senior living facilities. The group is booked nearly every Tuesday, said Rajaena Appleby of the Papillion Singing Seniors.

Six men and six women currently make up the Papillion Singing Seniors. However, they would welcome newcomers to the group.

Those interested in taking part in rehearsals and performances -- or anyone interested in booking the group -- should contact Appleby at 402-650-8770 or rajaena@cox.net.