Papillion theater camp rehearses for upcoming production

By just day two of the Papillion La Vista Arts Network’s annual Art Camp, children had already memorized one of their songs.

The 35 children were hard at work on Tuesday, July 12, inside Papillion’s Trinity Church rehearsing music and dances from Brian Guehring’s “Be Careful What You Wish For.” This two-week long theater camp will come to a close with the musical production on July 21 and 22.

Camp mornings are spent rehearsing and blocking, then afternoons are dedicated to dancing and breakout groups — including time for crafts — said Deborah Kippley of the Arts Network.

The program, in its 25th year, is a way to teach children grades fourth and up about auditioning, acting, singing and dancing. They enjoy it, Kippley said, and many students return year after year.