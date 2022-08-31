Papillion Times Community Notes

Pickleball has come to La Vista

The La Vista Community Center now has indoor pickleball courts.

Courts may be reserved up to one week ahead by calling 402-331-3455.

The cost to reserve a court is $7 per court per hour for residents or $10 for nonresidents. For seniors age 55 or older, rental is free for senior residents and $2 per hour for senior nonresidents. free for senior residents age 55 or older.

Find more information and a schedule of pickleball court days and times at cityoflavista.org/2149/Indoor-Pickleball.

Papillion launches

tourism webpage

The City of Papillion has added a webpage to the city’s website designed to promote tourism and shopping both locally and nationally.

The online visitors guide, linked to the front page at papillion.org, was launched in mid-August. Papillion Mayor David Black said the page would be able to be accessed on the Nebraska tourism website soon.

“A lot of people, I don’t think, still realize everything there is to do in Papillion,” Black said.

Featuring links to local arts, events, food, lodging, recreation and shopping, the city plans to expand and improve the site. The city also has a series of videos highlighting area attractions, compiled under #ExplorePapillion on Facebook.

The visitor’s guide can be found at papillion.org/1083/Papillion-Visitors-Guide.

La Vista implements new strategy for street paving

The City of La Vista implemented the first use of a paving method called ultra-thin bonded asphalt surface in the Giles Corner neighborhood.

In a video earlier this month, the city explained why the preventative maintenance process that will be used in other upcoming street improvement projects around the city.

“The $210,000 project included grinding the top half-inch of concrete off of all of the streets in the area followed by an asphalt layer over the remaining concrete,” according to the video. “This method is a key strategy in the city’s pavement management plan, which calls for being proactive in maintaining the city’s good streets and working to fix the streets that have degraded in quality.”

Using UBAS allows crews to grind up any future imperfections and seal the roadway with a new surface.

La Vista dishing up free pancakes this fall

The City of La Vista will hold a series of community outreach events across town designed to give residents an opportunity to meet with their municipal elected officials.

Pancakes in the Park will take place on four Saturday mornings, from 8 to 10 a.m. each session, in September and October. The event offers free pancakes, sausage, coffee and juice from

The Pancake Man to anyone in attendance.

The events will be held by ward. (Find your ward at tinyurl.com/lavistawards.) The schedule is:

Ardmore Park, 6830 Michelle Ave. (Ward I), Sept. 10

Central Park Lakes, 8305 Park View Blvd. (Ward II), Oct. 1.

Southwinds Park, 8120 S. 92nd Ave. (Ward III), Oct. 8

Val Verde Park, 9600 Centennial Road (Ward IV), Oct. 15.

Papillion police invite holiday card submissions

The Papillion Police Department is holding a contest for children under 10 to design its 2022 holiday card.

Kids can bring their holiday card design in person to the Papillion Police Department, 1000 E. First St, or submit a high quality scan at tinyurl.com/ppdholidycard.

Submissions must be received by Monday, Sept. 12.

Chief Chris Whitted will select his four favorite designs, and the public will vote to determine the finalist.

Contact Kimberly Miller at the Papillion Police Department with any questions: kmiller@papillion.org or 402-597-2035.

Punt, Pass & Kick coming to LV Sports Center

Punt, Pass and Kick 2022 is coming Thursday, Sept. 8, at 6 p.m. to Flag Football Field No. 3. at the La Vista Sports Complex at 66th and Harrison Streets.

Girls and boys are expected to compete in the following age divisions: 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14 & 15. An adult competition (ages 21 and older) will be held upon completion of the youth contest with separate men’s and women’s divisions.

The winner of each division will be determined by the cumulative score of the three skills — punting, passing and kicking.

Youth division winners qualify for the state competition on Sunday, Oct. 2, at Nebraska Wesleyan University in Lincoln.Participants in interschool football competition during the fall are not eligible to compete in Tri-Star FB contests, according to Nebraska School Activities Association rules. No cleats are allowed.

Registration is 5:30 to 6 p.m. on the day of the event.

For more information, call 402-331-3455.

LV Community Center adds special preschool activities

The second Thursday of each month will feature a special activity and a short storytime during the first hour of Preschool Playtime at the La Vista Community Center, 8116 Park View Blvd.

There is no cost for preschoolers to play. Upcoming activities include:

Freeze Dance — Sept. 8, 10-11 a.m.

Parachute Play — Oct. 13, 10-11 a.m.

Simon Says — Nov. 10, 10-11 a.m.

Red Light Green Light — Dec. 8, 10-11 a.m.

Normal Preschool Playtime open gym will follow these guided play activities from 11 a.m. to noon on the above dates.

Regular Preschool Playtime runs Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon.

Springfield Girl Scouts to hold organizational meeting

Girl Scouts Troop 48152 invites children from Westmont and Springfield Elementary Schools to participate. A parent’s meeting will be held Thursday, Sept. 1, at 6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 480 Main St. in Springfield. Girls are invited for a fun craft.

Sarpy County offering disaster preparedness training

The Sarpy County Emergency Management Agency and Sarpy County Community Emergency Response Team will be providing a CERT Basic Training class to the general public on Sept. 24 and 25 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Bellevue.

The CERT Basic Training is a free course that educates people about disaster preparedness and teaches skills that are important to know in a disaster. Topics covered include fire safety and utility controls, light search and rescue operations, disaster medical operations, and more.

Those interested in attending this class or a future class are encouraged to fill out the application form at tinyurl.com/sarpycertform. Space is limited. For more information about the CERT program, visit sarpy.gov/cert.