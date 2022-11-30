 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Papillion welcomes holiday season with Winter Wonderland celebration

Mayor David Black is joined by two Papillion students who won a contest to help flip the switch to turn on the annual holiday lighting decorations outside Sump Memorial Library and City Hall on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.
113022-pt-news-xmas-papillion-p1

Guests crowd Washington Street as they take in the decorations and festivities during the Winter Wonderland celebration in downtown Papillion on Saturday, Nov. 26.
113022-pt-news-xmas-papillion-p3

Brian Skogerboe, center, and his granddaughter, Charlie, 5, at left, warm up next to a fire pit on Washington Street as they take in the holiday lighting and festivities.
113022-pt-news-xmas-papillion-p5

Above: Papillion Mayor David Black, left, reads the poem “A Visit from St. Nicholas” by Clement Clarke Moore outside Sump Memorial Library after the Winter Wonderland holiday lighting ceremony. Below: Guests crowd Washington Street as they take in the decorations and festivities.
113022-pt-news-xmas-papillion-p6

113022-pt-news-xmas-papillion-p8

Niki Arcangel of Bellevue, left, and her daughter, Davina, 5, look at the holiday decorations outside Sump Memorial Library.
113022-pt-news-xmas-papillion-p9

Guests walk between Sump Memorial Library and City Hall as they check out the holiday lighting.
113022-pt-news-xmas-papillion-p10

Above: From right, Judi Satterfield snaps a photo of Steve and Cindy Schenkelberg of Bellevue on Washington Street as they check out the holiday lighting display. Left: Reed David carries his son, Crawford, 6, on his shoulders as they check out the holiday lighting display
113022-pt-news-xmas-papillion-p11

Dan Bouckaert carries his son, Owen, 3, along Washington Street on his shoulders as they check out the holiday lighting display during the Winter Wonderland celebration in downtown Papillion on Saturday, Nov. 26.
113022-pt-news-xmas-papillion-p12

Families ride along West Second Street in carriages during the Winter Wonderland festivities in downtown Papillion on Saturday, Nov. 26.
113022-pt-news-xmas-papillion-p13

Guests snap selfies in front of the holiday decorations outside Sump Memorial Library during the Winter Wonderland festivities in downtown Papillion on Saturday, Nov. 26.
113022-pt-news-xmas-papillion-p2

Reed David carries his son, Crawford, 6, on his shoulders as they check out the holiday lighting display during the Winter Wonderland celebration in downtown Papillion on Saturday, Nov. 26.
