Papillion woman revive art career in retirement

Inspired by an art teacher, Ranae Boggess began painting in middle school.

She continued her work into young-adulthood, taking some art classes in college. Then life got busy.

She had little time for painting while taking care of her four children: Jason Boggess, Matthew Boggess, Eric Boggess and Stephanie Hall. Ranae Boggess also worked as a paraprofessional for Hickory Hill Elementary School and Westside High School before retiring.

During a high school art reunion, that same teacher inspired her again.

“He told me ‘it’s never too late to get back into it,’” Boggess said. “I decided to start trying to get back into it.”

Boggess began creating again about eight years ago. She took some classes at the Joslyn Art Museum and Fount Atelier of Fine Art of Omaha to retrain herself.

Since getting back into art, Boggess said she’s been able to more clearly see what to paint or draw in terms of incorporating details. It comes more naturally than when she was younger.

“I think that I’m actually painting a lot better than I did back then,” Boggess said. “Maybe it’s having that wisdom or knowledge of what the world is like and being able to translate that into art.”

The Papillion woman mainly focuses on oil paintings, but dabbles in many different kinds of art including watercolor and sculptures.

She enjoys capturing everyday moments. Inspired by nature, Boggess enjoys spending time outside and seeing different parts of the world.

Boggess is also motivated by her love of family. She’s working on painting all of her grandchildren’s portraits, and has completed five out of 16 done so far.

Some of these images, among other pieces, are on display at the Papillion City Hall Gallery now through Dec. 31. The building is open to the public from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

Other pieces on display are images of a blue barn, cornfields, a girl sitting on a blanket outside and a woman in a costume.

Boggess has lived in Papillion for 30 years. She came to the area because her husband Rick Boggess was in the Air Force. After falling in love with the community, they decided to call it home.

To learn more about Boggess, visit ranaeboggess.com.