Papillion's Shadow Lake shopping center to welcome HomeGoods, Sketchers

Shadow Lake Towne Center is continuing to expand its retail offerings

The shopping center recently announced that it will get a HomeGoods along with a Skechers store. A Ross Dress for Less is also opening this fall, which was previously announced along with other additions to the mall.

Shadow Lake also announced on Facebook that Deka Lash will join the mall. The business offers custom lash enhancement services, brow lamination and membership options.

Autumn fans may have also noticed a Spirit Halloween has opened up at the mall, offering seasonal costumes and spooky decorations.

HomeGoods is part of the same family of stores as TJ Maxx, focused on home goods instead of clothing. Sketchers specializes in footwear.

"We are quickly becoming your one-stop shopping location for everything you need, and Homegoods is certain to be one of your new favorite places to find everything great for your home," Shadow Lake posted on Facebook.

The shopping center offers a full calendar of events for shoppings. On Sept. 23, Shadow Lake will observe Hunger Action Day. Along with Carhartt, it will host a drive-thru food drive for Food Bank of the Heartland, collecting nonperishable items, which can also be donated using barrels found inside the store.

The mall's Family Fall Celebration is Monday, Sept. 12, from 5 to 8 p.m. Featuring a rib eating contest as Texas Roadhouse, the event also offers free hot dogs, face painting, balloon twisters, fire and police vehicle visits and local vendors with giveaways.