The Papillion Junior Woman’s Club announced the winners of its 2022 Papio Duck Paddle held during Papillion Days.

First place went to Dawn Korten. Second place went to Beth Wakehouse. Third place went to Chuck Pohl.

The fundraiser netting $4,039, the organization said on its Facebook page, facebook.com/PapillionJrwc.

“The Papio Duck Paddle was a great success because of the wonderful support of the community and Papillon Days,” Jacqie Hegarty said in an email. “See everyone again in 2023!”