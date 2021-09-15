Papio NRD Board approves proposed 2022 budget

At its Sept. 9 meeting, the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District Board of Directors voted to approve the Fiscal Year 2022 general operating budget that includes a decrease in the Papio NRD property tax levy.

“It is our fiduciary responsibility to save taxpayer dollars and we are proud the Papio NRD’s property tax levy will decrease again this year,” said John Winkler, general manager of the Papio NRD.

“For 16 out of 17 years, the district has either decreased (10 years), or kept the tax levy the same. This is the Papio NRD’s lowest mill levy since 2015”.

The Papio NRD will drop its property tax mill levy 2.25% this fiscal year. The FY22 budget calls for a property tax levy of .035669 per $100 of assessed valuation, which means a homeowner with property valued at $100,000 would pay a total of $35.67 a year or $2.97 a month in property taxes next year to support Papio NRD projects.

The budget calls for an estimated $28.2 million in revenue from the NRD’s property tax levy. The total operating budget is estimated at $85.4 million.

The Papio NRD’s property tax levy utilizes less than two percent of a homeowner’s total property tax bill. The levy is based on an estimated 5.88% increase in valuations across the district, which includes all of Sarpy, Douglas, Washington, and Dakota counties, plus the eastern 60% of Burt and Thurston counties.

