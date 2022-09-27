Papio NRD property tax levy drops 2.6%

The Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District Board of Directors voted decrease in the district’s property tax levy earlier this month.

“We realize that historically high inflation is negatively impacting many of our constituents’ finances,” John Winkler, general manager of the Papio NRD, said in a news release. “Through methodical and conservative financial management this budget allows the Papio NRD to lower its property tax levy while simultaneously funding critical public safety projects.”

For 17 out of 18 years, the Papio NRD has either decreased or kept the tax levy the same, the release stated. The NRD will drop its property tax mill levy by 2.6% this fiscal year.

The 2023 property tax levy drops to 3.48 cents per $100 of assessed valuation. This year’s levy was 3.57 cents. A homeowner whose residence is valued at $150,000 would pay $52.14 a year, the equivalent of $4.34 per month.

The NRd’s budget calls for an estimated $30 million in revenue from property taxes. The total operating budget is estimated at $80.1 million. The district estimated it would see 8.57% increase in valuation across Sarpy, Douglas, Washington and Dakota Counties, along with the eastern portion of Burt and Thurston Counties.