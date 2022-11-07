Patriot Elementary students in Papillion interview military service members

To commemorate Veterans Day, fifth grade students at Patriot Elementary interviewed three current and former service members on Thursday to learn about their military experience.

The new project is part of a curriculum unit on informational writing, and students will use the interviews to create a digital presentation for a school assembly.

“A lot of students are connected to the military in some way. For those that aren’t, it is a great way for them to understand what our service members and their families go through,” said Patriot teacher Makayla Hasch.

Students were provided a list of prepared questions to ask their interviewees.

Harrison Royce, 11, asked Royal Australian Air Force Group Capt. Daniel Howarth what he would impart to his fifth grade self if he could go back in time.

“He said you can make your own luck. If you work hard and do good, luck will come to you,” Royce said.

Tyler Evans, a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel, said he explained the concept of service before self.

“A lot of times in the military you don’t get to do what you want to do, because there is just some times you have to do what is best for the country,” Evans said.

Heather Kearney, who served in the Air Force and the Navy, described to a small group the value of collaboration.

“One of the things that I said is that a good leader is only as strong as their weakest team member,” Kearney said. “I had to kind of explain that one a little bit, but they got it.”