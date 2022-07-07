Peacock roams Papillion neighborhood

Pete the peacock enjoys popping up around Papillion.

He leaves home with a family of ducks shortly after waking up. Then, the bird wanders from house to house and sits on porches. Though he enjoys exploring, he’s usually back home by sunset.

Home is in Papillion resident Jeff Becker’s backyard. The bird lover started taking care of ducks who frequent Halleck Park, and it spiraled into adopting a peacock.

Papillion spokesman Trent Albers said peacocks are only allowed in areas with an Agricultural zoning. Becker’s family lives next to a cornfield.

Becker’s daughter Amber Wood said Pete’s favorite hobby is playing peekaboo. He’ll stick his head in the window of someone’s home unexpectedly.

“That’s like his trademark, sneaking up on people,” Wood said.

Luckily, she said, most neighbors get a kick out of seeing the peacock.

“The majority of the neighborhood seems to really like him visiting,” Wood said. “It brightens their day.”

Becker, who works for Mixan Floors, has even drummed up some business by telling people he’s the peacock’s owner.

People started posting photos of Pete sightings all over the “Let’s Talk Papillion” Facebook page, so Wood, a professional social media manager, created a fan account for the bird. It’s received over 500 likes so far.

Since his claim to fame, Pete has received a few threats to harm him. Thankfully, Wood said, no one has acted on it.

The family does start to worry, though, when the peacock doesn’t return home by sunset. The longest he’s been gone was around three days.

“We have no way of knowing where he is,” Wood said. “It’s kind of nerve-wracking.”

They’re considering getting a tracking device to know where the bird is at all times, but haven’t yet. Wood said Pete can keep himself safe from predators by flying short distances and perching in trees.

Food isn’t a concern, Wood said, because peacocks are scavengers and hunt for themselves.

In this way, Pete is a low-maintenance pet, Wood explained. Beyond first teaching him that the Becker’s house is a place to call home, they only have to tend to injuries. Otherwise, the bird is self-sufficient.

The bird has all white feathers because he has a medical condition called leucism, Wood said. Similar to albinism, leucism causes an animal’s loss of pigmentation but only partially.

Because of this, she said many mistake him for females, as the tell-tale sign for gender is coloring. Peacocks don’t fully mature for two years, and Pete is only 1-years-old. Wood guesses that in another year, he’ll start to look more masculine.

Pete just hit puberty, so he’s started making calling noises, which sound like a cat’s “meow.” Wood hopes this doesn’t annoy the neighbors too much.

The boy wanders so often because he’s looking for friends, Wood said. Because peacocks do better in groups, the family is considering adopting another peacock to keep him company and more of a homebody. They had another peacock for a short while, but it was attacked.

If Pete comes to visit, Wood said he doesn’t like being touched. She also discourages people from feeding the bird, for their own good.

“If he comes to visit just don’t feed him because otherwise you will have some presents from him that are unwanted,” Wood said laughing.