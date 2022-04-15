PHOTO: 2022 Papillion La Vista High School prom court

Be the first to know
Papillion and La Vista will co-host a week of spring cleanup drop offs starting April 18 through April 24 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
PAPILLION — Echoes of the tumultuous Vietnam era suffused the ceremonial groundbreaking for the Nebraska Vietnam Veterans Memorial on Tuesday,…
PAPILLION/LA VISTA — The city councils of La Vista and Papillion convened on Tuesday, April 5 for their scheduled bi-weekly meetings, as did t…
PAPILLION — The works of student artists from Papillion La Vista South High School are featured from now through May 5 at the Papillion Librar…
LA VISTA — Earlier this month, Whitley Red announced her candidacy for the Papillion La Vista Community Schools Board of Education.
Platteview High School announced on March 25 that Dana Schuett will take over as the new boys head wrestling coach starting next season.
PAPILLION — Brad Sojka has been promoted to the role of chief building official for the City of Papillion, overseeing the city’s Building Department.
SPRINGFIELD — JoAnn Krulis Ostransky — a member of one of the region’s founding families, schoolteacher, Springfield library board president a…
