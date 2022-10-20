 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HURL THE PEARL

PHOTO: Hurl the Pearl at Storm Chasers' games nets $10,000 for charity

  • 0
102622-pt-news-hurl-pearl.jpg

Leonard Management McDonald's, a family-owned company that operates McDonald's restaurants throughout the greater Omaha area, donated $10,000 to the local Ronald McDonald House in Omaha. This donation is a result of Hurl the Pearl, a charitable sponsorship between Leonard Management and the Omaha Storm Chasers where fans can participate at each game by purchasing "pearls" (soft baseballs) to win a free McDonald's value meal, with all proceeds going back to the local Ronald McDonald House Charities. A check was presented Sept. 21 at Werner Park during the fifth inning of a Storm Chasers game.
0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert