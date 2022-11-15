 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

PHOTO: La Vista students collect 2,156 pairs of socks for PLCS Community Closet

  • 0
111622-pt-news-socktober.jpg

The Portal STAR Council at Portal Elementary School in La Vista collected 2,156 pairs of socks during its Socktober drive last month. The donations were given to the Papillion La Vista Community Schools' Community Closet.
0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert