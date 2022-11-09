 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PHOTO: Oktoberfest proceeds donated to Tri-City Food Pantry by Papillion's First Lutheran Church

Oktoberfest proceeds donated to pantry

Harlan Metschke, the Rev. Karl Ziegler, Mary Ziegler and Chas Ortman of Papillion’s First Lutheran Church presented a $7,600 to Tri-City Food Pantry Executive Director Melissa Nelson on Tuesday, Nov. 1. The check represented the proceeds from the church’s successful Oktoberfest celebration. This is the fourth year the church has selected the pantry for its donation, one of the largest single-day fundraisers in the city.
