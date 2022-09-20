 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PAPILLION LA VISTA HOMECOMING COURT

PHOTO: Papillion La Vista announces homecoming court

PLHS Homecoming Court

Papillion La Vista High School announced its homecoming court Friday. Pictured front row are Anna Sis, Kylei Morton, Meredith Koehler, Ava Zuerlein, Dannika Rees, Maci Waldron and Mia Slizinski. Pictured back row are Macalan Ford, Christopher Zheng, Coleton Haggin, Cole Bader, Parker Wolfe, Levi Widdowson, James Rasser and Josh Steffensmeier. Not pictured is Piper Sopinski. The Monarchs will have their homecoming dance Saturday, Oct. 1. The homecoming royalty will be announced Friday, Sept. 30.
