 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Papillion La Vista High School homecoming royalty

PHOTO: Papillion La Vista High School homecoming royalty

  • Updated
  • 0
PHOTO: Papillion La Vista High School homecoming royalty

Papillion La Vista High School announced its homecoming royalty at the dance on Saturday, Oct. 1. Pictured from left are Princess Ava Zuerlein, King Cole Bader, Queen Meredith Koehler and Prince Parker Wolfe.
0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert